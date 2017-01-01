Realtime Database Service
Build low-latency, real-time apps without having to maintain the infrastructure. Rapid keeps your real-time data highly queryable by supporting rich filtering, ordering and paging.
- JavaScript
- Android
- iOS
rapidClient
.collection('todo-list')
.filter({ completed: false })
.order({ priority: 'desc' })
.limit(35)
.subscribe(tasks => {
console.log('My todo list: ', tasks)
})
Rapid.getInstance().collection("todo-list", Todo.class)
.equalTo("completed", false)
.orderBy("priority", Sorting.DESC)
.limit(35)
.subscribe( tasks -> {
Log.d(TAG, "My todo list: " + tasks);
});
Rapid.collection(named: "todo-list")
.filter(by: RapidFilter.equal(keyPath: "completed", value: false))
.order(by: RapidOrdering(keyPath: "priority", ordering: .descending))
.subscribe { result in
switch result {
case .success(let tasks):
print("My todo list: (tasks)")
case .failure(let error):
print("Error occured: (error)")
}
}
Build Amazing Realtime User Experience
Collections
Realtime non-relational data store accessible from client-side code. Collections allow for rich queries over auto-indexed documents.
Channels
Deliver transient messages with minimum latency. Ideal for live notifications or realtime data streams from IoT devices.
Presence
Build features like online indicators or typing notifications within minutes.
